Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,477 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,070,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after acquiring an additional 114,896 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

