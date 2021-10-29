Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 35.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The ExOne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The ExOne by 756.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 279,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The ExOne by 29.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 55,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The ExOne by 43.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 689.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 183,328 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The ExOne alerts:

NASDAQ XONE opened at $22.49 on Friday. The ExOne Company has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $66.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $499.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.38.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE).

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.