Deutsche Bank AG Invests $314,000 in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

AGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94.

AGTI opened at $22.85 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

