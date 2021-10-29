Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Gerdau stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Gerdau has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth $91,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gerdau by 35.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 202,077 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gerdau by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth $10,193,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

