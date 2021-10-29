Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Get Immunome alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $22.85 on Monday. Immunome has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $276.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Rapp purchased 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $518,201.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 799,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,965,325.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth $336,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunome (IMNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.