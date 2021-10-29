Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $593,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 528.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $6,620,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 65.42. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

