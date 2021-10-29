Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 16,871 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,871 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $318.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

