Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.79% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,220,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,809 shares during the period.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $26.32.

