Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.22.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SSD stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.