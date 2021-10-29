BayCom Corp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BayCom in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

BCML stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $198.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 146.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

