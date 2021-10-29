HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) versus Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Financial Analysis

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 61.48% 57.26% 44.43% Playtika N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 21.36 $42.54 million $0.12 30.75 Playtika $2.37 billion 5.01 $92.10 million $0.24 120.88

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Playtika 0 2 10 0 2.83

Playtika has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.40%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Summary

Playtika beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

