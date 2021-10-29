Insider Buying: Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Director Buys 1,261,594 Shares of Stock

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ENFN opened at $20.74 on Friday. Enfusion Inc has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

