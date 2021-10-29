Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.42.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at $5,056,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fortis by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Fortis by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.