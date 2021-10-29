Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.53.

Agree Realty stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Agree Realty by 32.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

