Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.75.

Shares of ASR opened at $199.04 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $205.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

