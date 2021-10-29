Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 169,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.