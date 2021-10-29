Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $390.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength, thanks to the efficient store and digital operations. Also, the company’s skincare category has been gaining on consumers’ rising interest toward self-care. These upsides, along with an improved services business, aided second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management raised the fiscal 2021 view. Robust sales and cost-containment efforts drove the bottom line. The company saw higher market share in all core prestige beauty categories, alongside seeing strength in all main mass categories. Makeup trends also improved with reduced mask usage, though it remained lower than 2019 level. High SG&A costs are also a concern.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULTA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $408.09.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $370.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $201.00 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

