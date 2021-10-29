21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,081,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 122,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,657,000 after acquiring an additional 751,091 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

