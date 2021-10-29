Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce $11.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $12.20 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $8.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $51.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $51.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.26. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

