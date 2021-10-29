ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.13

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (CVE:ZEN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.13 and traded as high as C$5.10. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 147,573 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$444.74 million and a PE ratio of -79.37.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Wood sold 43,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$136,842.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at C$180,657.50.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

