Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,190.28

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,190.28 ($15.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,230 ($16.07). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.87), with a volume of 3,257 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,248.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,190.28. The company has a market capitalization of £226.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

About Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

