Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $147.98

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.98 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 153 ($2.00). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 77,940 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of £426.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Genel Energy’s payout ratio is -1.56%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

