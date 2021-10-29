Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.73

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $11.94. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 1,592 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 million, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 4.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 29.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

