Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 153.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.8486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Veolia Environnement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

VEOEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

