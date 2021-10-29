Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UATG opened at $0.02 on Friday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
