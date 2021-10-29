The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $317.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.87. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $181,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,976 shares of company stock worth $1,421,024 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

