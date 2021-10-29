Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.11

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.11 and traded as high as $37.47. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 4,093 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

