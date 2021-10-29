Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.11

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.11 and traded as high as $37.47. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 4,093 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBTC)
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.
