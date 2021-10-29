Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $123.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BYND. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND stock opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.