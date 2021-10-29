Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

