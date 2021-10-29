Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.67.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI stock opened at $147.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $213,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.