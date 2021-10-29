Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Olaplex stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. Olaplex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olaplex stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

