Whitbread (LON:WTB) PT Raised to GBX 3,800 at Morgan Stanley

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,694 ($48.26).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,326 ($43.45) on Wednesday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,237.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,221.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The firm has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.62.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier bought 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

