Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

