Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Eisai stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

