Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of DTST opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Data Storage has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.
Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Data Storage had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.
About Data Storage
Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution.
Featured Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.