Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DTST opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Data Storage has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Data Storage had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Storage stock. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 337,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 5.05% of Data Storage as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.