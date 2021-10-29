CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYBN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. CYBIN INC. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.91 million and a P/E ratio of -7.79.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CYBIN INC. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth $196,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

