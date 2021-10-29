Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Truist Securiti

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

NYSE:ST opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 259,937 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,650,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.