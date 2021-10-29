Contrasting American Express (NYSE:AXP) & Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 18.72% 26.15% 3.27% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

84.6% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Express and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 1 11 7 0 2.32 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Express presently has a consensus price target of $174.65, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Given American Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than Sentage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Express and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $36.09 billion 3.75 $3.14 billion $5.34 32.70 Sentage $3.60 million 8.52 $1.59 million N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Summary

American Express beats Sentage on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

