Head-To-Head Analysis: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) vs. PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -57.50% -62.92% -27.93% PetVivo -21,333.33% N/A -330.22%

This table compares Cerus and PetVivo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $91.92 million 12.21 -$59.86 million ($0.37) -17.68 PetVivo $10,000.00 2,624.26 -$3.52 million N/A N/A

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cerus and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00

PetVivo has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.35%. Given PetVivo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Cerus.

Volatility and Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetVivo beats Cerus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

