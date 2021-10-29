Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 736.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

