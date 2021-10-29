IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

INFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $129.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.11.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

