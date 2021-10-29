Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Raised to $34.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

