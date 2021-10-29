Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $160.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

