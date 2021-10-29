Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) PT Raised to C$11.75 at CIBC

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMLEF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

