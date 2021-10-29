JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95. The firm has a market cap of $186.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 115.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Novartis by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

