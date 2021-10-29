Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $128.00 at Truist Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

