Short Interest in Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Grows By 3,400.0%

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

MLXSF stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. Melexis has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLXSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melexis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Melexis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

