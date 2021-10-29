Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $202,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

