Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.99

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.99 and traded as high as C$32.05. Keyera shares last traded at C$31.91, with a volume of 790,487 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.99. The stock has a market cap of C$7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9587611 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 714,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

Keyera Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

