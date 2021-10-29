B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.73 million.

GPV opened at C$17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.68 million and a P/E ratio of -31.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.42. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of C$11.10 and a 52-week high of C$43.62.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

